UPDATE: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,668 total

WACO, Texas – 39 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of today, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,668.

There are 657 estimated active cases, and 5,924 estimated cases who have recovered. 41 cases are hospitalized. Of the 41 hospitalized, 25 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 88 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco