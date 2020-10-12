UPDATE: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,029 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 39 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. In addition to the 39 new cases reported, there were 27 cases which were not reported due to technology issues from a reporting entity. These 27 cases are included in the total number of cases to date. The total number of cases to date, including the undercounted cases from yesterday, is 9,029.

There are 464 estimated active cases, and 8,438 estimated cases who have recovered. 54 cases are hospitalized. Of the 54 hospitalized, 45 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 127 deaths in McLennan County. #126 was an 86-year-old woman. #127 was an 89-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco