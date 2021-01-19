UPDATE: 398 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,296 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – Here are the statistics for January 17-19, 2021.

Sunday, January 17, 2021: 72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. The total number of cases was 21,966.

There were 1,053 estimated active cases, and 20,585 estimated cases who had recovered. 138 cases were hospitalized. Of the 138 hospitalized, 88 cases were McLennan County residents. 29 were on ventilators.

Monday, January 18, 2021: 40 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Monday. The total number of cases was 22,006.

There were 926 estimated active cases, and 20,752 estimated cases who had recovered. 147 cases were hospitalized. Of the 147 hospitalized, 97 cases were McLennan County residents. 29 were on ventilators.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: 286 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. The total number of cases to date is 22,296.

There are 1,106 estimated active cases, and 20,862 estimated cases who have recovered. 137 cases are hospitalized. Of the 137 hospitalized, 104 cases are McLennan County residents. 28 are on ventilators.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 330. #326 was a 76-year-old man. #327 was a 21-year-old woman. #328 was an 88-year-old woman. #329 was a 77-year-old man. #330 was an 80-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

As of January 17, 2021, the hospitalization rate is 25.98 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: The “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospitals for the past seven days” graph shows a two-day lag. This is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

January 20-22

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St

Parking Lot N

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Source: City of Waco