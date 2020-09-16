UPDATE: 40 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,271 total

WACO, Texas – 40 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,271.

There are 520 estimated active cases, and 6,660 estimated cases who have recovered. 39 cases are hospitalized. Of the 39 hospitalized, 29 cases are McLennan County residents. Ten cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total 91 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco