UPDATE: 43 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,231 total

WACO, Texas – 43 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,231.

There are 488 estimated active cases, and 6,652 estimated cases who have recovered. 39 cases are hospitalized. Of the 39 hospitalized, 32 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 91 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco