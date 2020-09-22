UPDATE: 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 5,265 total, two new deaths

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 5,265.

There have been 79 deaths in Bell County.

47,111 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 4,926 total recoveries and 260 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District