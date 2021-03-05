UPDATE: 44 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 25,335 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 44 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Friday. There is now a total of 25,335 cases.

167 cases are currently active. 24,735 cases are estimated to be recovered. 41 total cases are hospitalized. 13 cases are on ventilators.

One new death was reported due to COVID-19. As of Friday, 433 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #433 was a 91-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of March 3rd was 6.56 percent.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· If you are in a Texas DSHS eligible phase (1A and 1B), go to covidwaco.com to register on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccination wait list. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

· You will be contacted to schedule an appointment by the e-mail and/or phone number you register with. If you are on the waitlist, PLEASE continue to check your email and answer any ‘254-750’ calls.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

March 8-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

