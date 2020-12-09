UPDATE: 440 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 15,880 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 440 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday.

301 cases were from a testing backlog at the Texas Department of State Health Services and reflect tests conducted from December 1-4, 2020. 18 cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 15,880.

There are 1,284 estimated active cases, and 14,369 estimated cases who have recovered. 104 cases are hospitalized. Of the 104 hospitalized, 65 cases are McLennan County residents. 23 are on ventilators.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total deaths to 227. #223 was a 90-year-old man. #224 was an 80-year-old man. #225 was a 69-year-old woman. #226 was an 88-year-old woman. #227 was a 78-year-old woman.

As of December 8, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 19.41 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

COVID-19 Website:

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more, please visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Thursday, December 10th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

McGregor Exchange Event Center (Parking Lot)

300 S Jefferson St, McGregor

Hours: 9 am-4 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Friday, December 11

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Hewitt Testing Site

109 Panther Way

Hours: 9 am-4 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Source: City of Waco