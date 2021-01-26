UPDATE: 45 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,846 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 45 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Tuesday. There is now a total of 22,846 cases.

770 cases are active. 21,720 are estimated to have been recovered. 117 cases are hospitalized. 27 are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 356. #353 was a 69-year-old man. #354 was a 62-year-old man. #355 was a 66-year-old woman. #356 was a 60-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 24, 2021 was 20.13 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations Register at www.covidwaco.com.

January 27-29

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco