UPDATE: 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 4,836 total, four new deaths

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 4,790.

There have been 63 deaths in Bell County.

43,355 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 4,342 total recoveries.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 29 years old.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District