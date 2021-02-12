UPDATE: 46 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,214 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 46 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Friday. There is now a total of 24,214 cases.

493 cases are active. 23,330 are estimated to be recovered. 72 cases are hospitalized. 14 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19. As of Friday, 391 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #391 was a 71-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 10th was 13.02 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 15-16

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate)

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

