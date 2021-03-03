UPDATE: 46 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 25,237 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 46 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. There is now a total of 25,237 cases.

273 cases are currently active. 24,550 cases are estimated to be recovered. 43 cases are hospitalized. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Three new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. Those three deaths were previously unreported deaths from December and January. As of today, 414 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of March 1st was 7.36 percent.

#412 was a 72-year-old woman. #413 was a 94-year-old man. #414 was a 68-year-old man.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· If you are in a Texas DSHS eligible phase (1A and 1B), go to covidwaco.com to register on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccination wait list. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

· You will be contacted to schedule an appointment by the e-mail and/or phone number you register with. If you are on the wait list, please continue to check your email and answer any ‘254-750’ calls.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

March 4-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco

