UPDATE: 467 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 21,296 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 467 new cases of COVID-19 are cases are reported Tuesday, out of which 314 are new cases and 153 are previously unreported cases that are past their isolation period. The total number of cases to date is 21,296.

There are 1,305 estimated active cases, and 19,676 estimated cases who have recovered. 181 cases are hospitalized. Of the 181 hospitalized, 108 cases are McLennan County residents. 23 are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the two days, bringing the total deaths to 315. #312 was a 68-year-old woman. #313 was a 56-year-old man. #314 was an 89-year-old man. #315 was a 108-year-old woman.

As of January 10, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 30.43 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: As of Monday, 1/11/2021, the “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospital for the past seven days” graph will show a two-day lag. This change is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

January 13-15, 2021

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Source: City of Waco