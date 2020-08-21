UPDATE: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,642 total

WACO, Texas – 47 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,642.

There are 1,744 estimated active cases, and 3,820 estimated cases who have recovered. 63 cases are hospitalized. Of the 63 hospitalized, 47 cases are McLennan County residents. 22 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 78 deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the new cases, three cases are in the 1-10 age range. Six cases are in the 11-19 age range. Eight cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Nine cases are in the 40-49 age range. Five cases are in the 50-59 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco