UPDATE: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,813 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 47 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,813.

There are 496 estimated active cases, and 6,228 estimated cases who have recovered. 37 cases are hospitalized. Of the 37 hospitalized, 27 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 89 deaths in McLennan County. #89 was a 49-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco