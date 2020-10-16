UPDATE: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,290 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 47 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. The total number of cases to date is 9,290.

There are 514 estimated active cases, and 8,642 estimated cases who have recovered. 59 cases are hospitalized. Of the 59 hospitalized, 51 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 134 deaths in McLennan County. #133 was an 87-year-old woman. #134 was a 59-year old man.

As of October 15, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.75 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Trauma Service Area M includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties.

Executive Orders GA 32 defines high hospitalizations as any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent

The formula for this metric is: Lab Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently in the Hospital divided by Total Hospitalizations Capacity.

Lab Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently in the Hospital is the total number of patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 by molecular test. This includes pediatric and adult COVID-19 patients.

Total Hospitalizations is the number of patients receiving care in the hospital for any reason. This includes pediatric and adult hospital patients.

More information on GA-32 may be found at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga3031/.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco