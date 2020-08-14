UPDATE: 48 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,296 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 48 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,296.

There are 1,717 estimated active cases, and 3,508 estimated cases who have recovered. 48 cases are hospitalized. Of the 48 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 71 deaths in McLennan County.

A new death of a 72-year-old man has been reported.

Of the new cases, two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Three cases are in the 11-19 age range. 15 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Twelve cases are in the 30-39 age range. Nine cases are in the 40-49 age range. Six cases are in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco