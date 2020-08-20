UPDATE: 48 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,595 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 48 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,595.

There are 1,757 estimated active cases, and 3,760 estimated cases who have recovered. 52 cases are hospitalized. Of the 52 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. 20 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 78 deaths in McLennan County.

Of the three new deaths, one was a 73-year-old woman. The second was a 58-year-old woman. The third was a 65-year-old woman.

Age groups for today’s release:

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. Two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Eight cases are in the 11-19 age range. Six cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Three cases are in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. Four cases are in the 65-69 age range. Two cases are in the 70-74 age range. One case is in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco