UPDATE: 49 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,333 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 49 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Tuesday. The total number of cases is 23,333.

660 cases are active. 22,307 cases are estimated to be recovered. 86 cases are hospitalized. 24 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 366. #365 was a 91-year-old woman. #366 was a 64-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 30 was 16.96 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 3-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco