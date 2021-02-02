UPDATE: 49 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,333 total, two new deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – 49 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Tuesday. The total number of cases is 23,333.

660 cases are active. 22,307 cases are estimated to be recovered. 86 cases are hospitalized. 24 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 366. #365 was a 91-year-old woman. #366 was a 64-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 30 was 16.96 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 3-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected