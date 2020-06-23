UPDATE: 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, one death, 819 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 819.

The district says there are now 348 people who have recovered from the virus. There have been eleven deaths in Bell County.

23,278 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40, but the 20-39 age group is growing.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District