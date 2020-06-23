UPDATE: 50 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 421 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 421 – which includes 173 recovered, five deaths and 243 active cases.

13 cases are hospitalized, and 13 are in critical condition. 11 are McLennan County residents.

613 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, one case is in the 0-10 age range. Six cases are in the 11-19 age range. Ten cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eleven cases are in the 30-39 age range. Seven cases are in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. Two cases are in the 60-69 age range. Three cases have not been determined.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco