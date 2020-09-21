UPDATE: 51 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,571 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 51 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,571.

There are 349 estimated active cases, and 7,124 estimated cases who have recovered. 52 cases are hospitalized. Of the 52 hospitalized, 44 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

There has been one additional death recorded, with a total 98 deaths in McLennan County. #98 was a 59-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco