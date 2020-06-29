UPDATE: 51 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 795 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 51 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 795 – which includes 195 recovered, eight deaths and 592 active cases.

28 cases are hospitalized, and 19 cases are McLennan County residents. Three cases are on ventilators.

617 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, four cases are in the 11-19 age range. 16 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 14 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Five cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Six cases are in the 50-59 age range. Six cases in the 60 and above age range.

Below is information on the two deaths which occurred over the weekend:

The first patient was a 53-year-old man, who died at a local hospital on Sunday, June 28. The second patient was an 89-year-old man, who died at a local hospital on the morning of June 29.

There have been a total of eight fatalities from to COVID-19 in McLennan County to date.

The Public Health District says it continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and the City of Waco is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco