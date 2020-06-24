UPDATE: 52 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, one new death, 473 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 52 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 473 – which includes 174 recovered, six deaths and 293 active cases.

13 cases are hospitalized. 556 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the new cases, seven cases are in the 11-19 age range. 16 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Ten cases are in the 30-39 age range. Seven cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Eight cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60-69 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco