UPDATE: 535 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 19,561 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – Due to the fact that the Health District did not report COVID-19 statistics over the holiday weekend, the information is broken out for each day as shown below.

Friday, January 1, 2021: 191 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases was 19,217. There were 1,200 estimated active cases, and 17,732 estimated cases who had recovered. Hospitalization information was not available on that date.

Saturday, January 2, 2021: 123 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases was 19,340. There were 1,157 estimated active cases, and 17,898 estimated cases who had recovered. 139 cases were hospitalized. Of the 139 hospitalized, 101 cases were McLennan County residents. 24 were on ventilators.

Sunday, January 3, 2021: 81 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases was 19,421. There were 1,126 estimated active cases, and 18,010 estimated cases who had recovered. 161 cases were hospitalized. Of the 161 hospitalized, 99 cases were McLennan County residents. 27 were on ventilators.

Monday, January 4, 2021: 140 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 19,561. There are 1,227 estimated active cases, and 18,047 estimated cases who have recovered. 148 cases are hospitalized. Of the 148 hospitalized, 92 cases are McLennan County residents. 26 are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total deaths to 287. #284 was an 80-year-old man. #285 was a 71-year-old man. #286 was a 65-year-old woman. #287 was a 79-year-old man.

As of January 3, 2021, the hospitalization rate is 26.07 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more, please visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free Testing Sites for Monday, January 4th – Friday, January 8th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk -up Clinic)

Saliva Test

