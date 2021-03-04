UPDATE: 54 new cases of COVID-19, 25,291 total, 18 new deaths

WACO, Texas – 54 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Thursday. There is now a total of 25,291 cases.

208 cases are currently active. 24,651 cases are estimated to be recovered. 43 total cases are hospitalized. 16 cases are on ventilators.

18 new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. Of the 18 deaths, 16 were previously unreported deaths from 2020. As of today, 432 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #415 was an 82-year-old woman. #416 was a 71-year-old woman. #417 was a 93-year-old woman. #418 was a 79-year-old man. #419 was a 98-year-old woman. #420 was a 79-year-old man. #421 was a 62-year-old man. #422 was a 61-year-old man. #423 was a 67-year-old woman. #424 was a 64-year-old man. #425 was a 68-year-old woman. #426 was a 32-year-old man. #427 was a 78-year-old man. #428 was an 87-year-old woman. #429 was a 77-year-old woman. #430 was a 95-year-old man. #431 was an 88-year-old woman. #432 was a 58-year-old woman.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of March 2nd was 6.68 percent.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· If you are in a Texas DSHS eligible phase (1A and 1B), go to covidwaco.com to register on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccination wait list. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

· You will be contacted to schedule an appointment by the e-mail and/or phone number you register with. If you are on the wait list, please continue to check your email and answer any ‘254-750’ calls.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

March 5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

March 8-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

