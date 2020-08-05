UPDATE: 54 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,748 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 54 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,748.

There are 1,899 estimated active cases, and 2,796 estimated cases who have recovered. 63 cases are hospitalized. Of the 63 hospitalized, 48 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Eight cases are in the 11-19 age range. Eleven cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Twelve cases are in the 40-49 age range. Seven cases are in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 75-79 age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced two more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 53.

One patient was a 69-year-old man. The other patient was a 87-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco