UPDATE: 54 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,188 total

WACO, Texas – 54 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,188.

There are 485 estimated active cases, and 6,612 estimated cases who have recovered. 38 cases are hospitalized. Of the 38 hospitalized, 29 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 91 deaths in McLennan County.

COVID-19 Website

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco