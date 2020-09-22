UPDATE: 55 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,626 total

WACO, Texas – 55 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,626.

There are 415 estimated active cases, and 7,211 estimated cases who have recovered. 50 cases are hospitalized. Of the 50 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 98 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco