UPDATE: 56 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,168 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 56 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Thursday. There is now a total of 24,168 cases.

605 cases are currently active. 23,173 cases are estimated to be recovered. 82 cases are hospitalized. 16 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19. As of Thursday, 390 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #390 was a 73-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 9, 2021 was 12.69 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS, PLEASE CHECK COVIDWACO.COM FOR ANY UPDATES PRIOR TO LEAVING FOR YOUR TEST.

February 12 & 15-16

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco