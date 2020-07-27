UPDATE: 56 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,042 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,042 – which includes 1,889 estimated recovered, 36 deaths and 2,117 estimated active cases.

76 cases are hospitalized. Of the 76 hospitalized, 64 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Twelve cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, six cases are in the 1-10 age range. Six cases are in the 11-19 age range. Twelve cases are in the 20-29 age range. Twelve cases are in the 30-39 age range. Eight cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Six cases are in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range. Two cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced an additional fatality from COVID-19.

The death was of a 55-year-old woman. There have been 36 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco