UPDATE: 57 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,179 total

WACO, Texas – 57 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. The Health District has received two previously unreported cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The total number of cases to date is 8,179.

There are 462 estimated active cases, and 7,606 estimated cases who have recovered. 49 cases are hospitalized. Of the 49 hospitalized, 34 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators. There has been a total of 111 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco