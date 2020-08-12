 

UPDATE: 58 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,164 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced five additional fatalities from COVID-19 in McLennan County, bringing the total number of deaths to 70.

The 66th death was of a 67-year-old man. The 67th death was of a 92-year-old woman. The 68th death was of a 89-year-old woman. The 69th death was of a 89-year-old man. The 70th death was of a 65-year-old woman.

58 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,164. There are 1,779 estimated active cases, and 3,315 estimated cases who have recovered. 55 cases are hospitalized. Of the 55 hospitalized, 35 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, seven cases are in the 1-10 age range. Five cases are in the 11-19 age range. 15 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Nine cases are in the 30-39 age range. Eight cases are in the 40-49 age range. Two cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. Four cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range. Four cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

