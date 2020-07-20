UPDATE: 59 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 3,472 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 3,472 – which includes 1,945 estimated recovered, 24 deaths and 1,503 estimated active cases.

77 cases are hospitalized. Of the 77 hospitalized, 58 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.

14 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 1-9 age range. Five cases are in the 10-19 age range. 13 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Ten cases are in the 30-39 age range. Eight cases are in the 40-49 age range. Six cases are in the 50-59 age range. One case is in the 60-64 age range. Four cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 70-74 age range. Three cases are in the 75-79 age range. Five cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco