UPDATE: 59 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,642 total

WACO, Texas – 59 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday.

The Health District has received seven previously unreported cases. The unreported cases are from September and are recovered. They are counted on the total and recovered cases numbers. The total number of cases to date is 8,642.

There are 439 estimated active cases, and 8,084 estimated cases who have recovered. 47 cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 40 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators. There has been a total of 119 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco