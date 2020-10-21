UPDATE: 59 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,632 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 59 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. No new cases have been reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,632.

There are 543 estimated active cases, and 8,947 estimated cases who have recovered. 49 cases are hospitalized. Of the 49 hospitalized, 42 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 142 deaths in McLennan County. #141 was a 46-year-old woman. #142 was a 72-year-old woman.

As of October 20, the hospitalization rate is 9.37 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for anyone wishing to be tested will be held:

Thursday, October 22nd

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)

CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)

100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Friday, October 23rd

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)

CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)

915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Source: City of Waco