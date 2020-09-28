UPDATE: 61 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,061 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 61 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Monday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 8,061.

There are 408 estimated active cases, and 7,545 estimated cases who have recovered. 40 cases are hospitalized. Of the 40 hospitalized, 29 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death has been recorded. There have been a total of 108 deaths in McLennan County. #108 was a 66-year-old man.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco