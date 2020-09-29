UPDATE: 61 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 8,122 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 61 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 8,122.

There are 437 estimated active cases, and 7,574 estimated cases who have recovered. 45 cases are hospitalized. Of the 45 hospitalized, 28 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths have occurred due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 111 deaths in McLennan County. #109 was a 95-year-old man. #110 was a 49-year-old man. #111 was a 58-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco