UPDATE: 62 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,162 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 62 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,162.

There are 1,921 estimated active cases, and 4,159 estimated cases who have recovered. 36 cases are hospitalized. Of the 36 hospitalized, 21 cases are McLennan County residents. 22 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 82 deaths in McLennan County. The latest death was a 67-year-old man.

Of the new cases, two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Six cases are in the 11-17 age range. 26 cases are in the 18-25 age range. Two cases are in the 26-29 age range. Ten cases are in the 30-39 age range. Six cases are in the 40-49 age range. Four cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is of an unknown age.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco