UPDATE: 62 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,187 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 62 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. The total number of cases to date is 9,187.

There are 556 estimated active cases, and 8,500 estimated cases who have recovered. 60 cases are hospitalized. Of the 60 hospitalized, 50 cases are McLennan County residents. 17 cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 131 deaths in McLennan County. #130 was a 66-year-old woman. #131 was an 89-year-old woman.

As of October 13, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 9.24 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Trauma Service Area M includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties.

Executive Orders GA 30 and GA 31 define high hospitalizations as any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15 percent.

The formula for this metric is: Lab Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently in the Hospital divided by Total Hospitalizations.

Lab Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently in the Hospital is the total number of patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 by molecular test. This includes pediatric and adult COVID-19 patients.

Total Hospitalizations is the number of patients receiving care in the hospital for any reason. This includes pediatric and adult hospital patients.

More information on GA-30 and GA-31 may be found at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga3031/.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco