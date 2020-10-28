LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,077 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 63 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. Three new cases have been reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,077. 

There are 531 estimated active cases, and 9,392 estimated cases who have recovered. 42 cases are hospitalized. Of the 42 hospitalized, 28 cases are McLennan County residents. Eight cases are on ventilators. 

Three additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 154 deaths in McLennan County.  #152 was a 59-year-old man. #153 was a 62-year-old man. #154 was a 100-year-old woman.

As of October 27, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 8.88 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for ANYONE wishing to be tested will be held:

Thursday, October 29 

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)
4th Street at Washington Ave
NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Friday, October 30 

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)
4th Street at Washington Ave
NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Source: City of Waco

