LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,326 total, one more death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,326 – which includes 1,802 estimated active cases, 2,479 estimated recovered and 45 deaths. 

70 cases are hospitalized. Of the 70 hospitalized, 61 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Out of the new cases, two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Seven cases are in the 11-19 age range. 19 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Six cases are in the 40-49 age range. Five cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. Two cases are in the 75-79 age range. Three cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced an additional fatality from COVID-19.

The death was of an 81-year-old man. There have been 45 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44