UPDATE: 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,326 total, one more death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,326 – which includes 1,802 estimated active cases, 2,479 estimated recovered and 45 deaths.

70 cases are hospitalized. Of the 70 hospitalized, 61 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 16 cases are on ventilators.

Out of the new cases, two cases are in the 1-10 age range. Seven cases are in the 11-19 age range. 19 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Six cases are in the 40-49 age range. Five cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. Two cases are in the 75-79 age range. Three cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced an additional fatality from COVID-19.

The death was of an 81-year-old man. There have been 45 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco