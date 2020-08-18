UPDATE: 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,435 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 63 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,435.

There are 1,710 estimated active cases, and 3,650 estimated cases who have recovered. 53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 35 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 75 deaths in McLennan County.

Of the two new deaths, one was a 58-year-old man. The other was an 83-year-old man.

The mobile testing site at MCC conducted 1,396 tests from August 13th – 15th. The Health District has not received the results from the testing at this time.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 1-10 age range. Four cases are in the 11-19 age range. 24 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Ten cases are in the 30-39 age range. Seven cases are in the 40-49 age range. Twelve cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range. One case is in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco