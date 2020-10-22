UPDATE: 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,695 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 63 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. No new cases have been reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,695. 

There are 526 estimated active cases, and 9,025 estimated cases who have recovered. 43 cases are hospitalized. Of the 43 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve cases are on ventilators. 

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 144 deaths in McLennan County. #143 was a 75-year-old man. #144 was a 74-year-old man.

As of October 21, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 9.76 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Register at www.covidwaco.com

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for anyone wishing to be tested will be held:

Friday, October 23rd

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)
CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)
915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Saturday, October 24th

McLennan Community College (Drive-Through Clinic)
CSC Building, 4601 N. 19th Street (At Parking Lot M)

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Waco Convention Center (Walk-up Clinic – please enter from the Franklin Avenue side and follow the signs)
100 Washington Avenue

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Walk-up Clinic)
915 LaSalle Ave

8am-5pm

Self-administered nasal swab test

Source: City of Waco

