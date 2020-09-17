UPDATE: 65 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,336 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 65 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,336.

There are 444 estimated active cases, and 6,800 estimated cases who have recovered. 39 cases are hospitalized. Of the 39 hospitalized, 31 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators. One additional death has occurred due to COVID-19.

There have been a total of 92 deaths in McLennan County. #92 was an 82-year-old woman.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco