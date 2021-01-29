UPDATE: 66 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,140 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 66 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Friday. There is a total of 23,140 confirmed cases.

809 cases are active. 21,972 cases are estimated to be recovered. 97 cases are hospitalized. 27 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 359. #359 was a 55-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of January 27, was 22.73 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 1-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco