UPDATE: 68 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 7,059 total

WACO, Texas – 68 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,059.

There are 551 estimated active cases, and 6,419 estimated cases who have recovered. 37 cases are hospitalized. Of the 37 hospitalized, 30 cases are McLennan County residents. Seven cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 89 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco