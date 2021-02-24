UPDATE: 70 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,896 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 70 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. There is now a total of 24,896 cases.

329 cases are currently active. 24,170 cases are estimated to be recovered. 65 cases are hospitalized. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

Two new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. As of today, 397 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #396 was a 57-year-old man. #397 was a man, age and race/ethnicity unknown.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 22nd was 10.88 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 25-26

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco