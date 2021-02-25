UPDATE: 70 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 24,966 total, nine new deaths

WACO, Texas – 70 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Thursday. There is now a total of 24,966 cases.

379 cases are currently active. 24,181 cases are estimated to be recovered. 63 cases are hospitalized. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

One new death, and eight previously unreported deaths from 2020, are reported due to COVID-19. As of today, 406 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 23rd was 10.17 percent.

#398 was a 64-year-old man. #399 was an 86-year-old man. #400 was an 87-year-old man. #401 was an 86-year-old man. #402 was a 90-year-old woman. #403 was a 72-year-old man. #404 was a 74-year-old man. #405 was an 82-year-old man. #406 was a 52-year-old woman.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· If you are in a Texas DSHS eligible phase (1A and 1B), go to covidwaco.com to register on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccination waitlist. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

· You will be contacted to schedule an appointment by the e-mail and/or phone number you register with. If you are on the waitlist, please continue to check your email and answer any ‘254-750’ calls.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 26 & March 1-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco