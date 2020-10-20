UPDATE: 70 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 9,573 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 70 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. 17 are from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,573. 

There are 515 estimated active cases, and 8,918 estimated cases who have recovered. 56 cases are hospitalized. Of the 56 hospitalized, 47 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators. 

Two additional death have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 140 deaths in McLennan County. #139 was an 83-year-old man. #140 was a 90-year-old man.

As of October 19, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.92 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

